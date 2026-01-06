For the love of the Mosh Pit

i remember the first time i got into a real most pit. i was sixteen and me and two friends drove to the city for a summer festival. dressed in baby tees in knock off dr martens we excited jumped in. we exited when the song ended. it hurt, we had bruises everywhere but we loved every minute of it. i never got into a hard core center of a pit every again. im much too short and have a small frame. i cant compete with the boys at all. but i often stayed on the fringes with my friends. i found this great article and the allure of mosh pits. Check it out HERE.