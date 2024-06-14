Lollapalooza - The Doc

Samsung at Lollapalooza 2016 - Day 3 CHICAGO, IL - JULY 30: (L-R) Recording artists Eric Avery, Perry Farrell, and Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction perform on the Samsung Stage at Lollapalooza 2016 - Day 3 at Grant Park on July 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung) (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung)

By Debra Green

Lolla doc


I recently watched “Lolla” the story of Lollapalooza. That was one of the first HUGE music festivals i got to go to. Just a few hours south of where i grew up in Chicago. My best friend and I hopped on the bus and had my brother pick me up to take us down to Grant Park. I got to see so many artists including ones that had yet to break into the big time. Moshes, crowd surfing, dancing, blisters, suntans, lost shoes, conversations with strangers, meet and greets, backstage passes, dry cheese in catering... As my brother’s children have grown up, I’ve given them all tickets to Lollapalooza when they graduate. One of the things I love most about going to fests is that everyone is different. Race, religion, sexual orientation, political stance, education level, dietary preferences, economic status... but for one song at a time, we are all the best of friends.

