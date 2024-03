Celebrity Memorabilia to be Auctioned Off NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: A signed Led Zeppelin album cover is displayed at a press preview for an auction of celebrity memorabilia October 11, 2005 in New York City. Julien's Auctions is offering over 250 lots of celebrity memorabilia from the likes of John Lennon, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin and Harry Houdini. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)