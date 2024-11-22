The KISS Army turns 49

By Debra Green

Have you ever joined a band fan club? When my uncle was in high school, he joined the KISS Army. My grandmother did NOT love it. One of the things he got for joining was a KISS Army jacket. It was a dirty green color and had a patch on the back. He eventually passed that jacket on to me when it didn’t fit him anymore. I wore that sucker for years and it went to college with me. I lent it to the guy i was dating one chilly night. After we broke up I realized that MoFo still has my KISS Army jacket. He never gave it back because he’s a horrible person whose parents raised a thief. No lend your merch to fake fans and if you still have your vintage jacket, I’m jealous.

