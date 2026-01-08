John Paul Jones is auctioning off a load of studio equipment

A range of studio equipment belonging to Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones is being auctioned off. Among the items up for grabs is a Thunderbass amplifier, made by Guild, a US company that was founded in 1952 and sold to Fender in 1995. The amp, which was used by Jones during his stint with Them Crooked Vultures, was left at Dave Grohl’s house and went out on loan, but when it was returned to Jones, the accompanying speakers had been blown. Even in this perilous state, the untested amp is expected to fetch $1600-$1800.

Other items up for grabs include a wide range of rack-mounted equipment, a pair of AKAI digital samplers, a pair of classic Yamaha NS-10M speakers, a rare Simmons SDS V electronic drum kit, and an even rarer Arbiter Soundimension mechanical echo unit from the 1960s. The latter is available now for just $6516.39.

According to Soundgas, the listed items are from Jones’s private studio and were not used by Led Zeppelin.