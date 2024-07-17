It’s time for the River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash!

Styx Styx performs during the “Renegades and Juke Box Heroes” tour at PNC Music Pavilion on July 13, 2024. (Richard Thigpen)

97.1 The River is celebrating our 18th birthday with the River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash: Styx & Foreigner The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour featuring special guest John Waite at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre tonight. The annual concert is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates. Thanks for our sponsor North Georgia Replacement Windows.

Foreigner, on the 2nd leg of their two-year Farewell Tour, is teaming up with Styx to co-headline this year’s Birthday Bash concert in Alpharetta. Legendary British rocker, John Waite, will bring his #1 songs to the party, rounding out a great night of hits.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

5.30pm Gates Open.

7pm John waite.

7.55pm Foreigner

9.35pm Styx.