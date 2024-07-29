It's National Hot Wing Day

Here are the wing deals....

Chicken wings Stock photo of chicken wings. (Richard Rudisill/Getty Images)

By Axel Lowe

Happy National Chicken Wing Day!  The mayor of Buffalo, New York declared it a holiday in 1977.  So it’s the 48th year it’s been celebrated.

1.  Wingstop has free wings with any purchase.  Order online or through their app and use the code “FREEWINGS”.  You can tack on five wings for free.

2.  Buffalo Wild Wings has free wings if you spend $10.  Use the code “GOWINGS” and get six free wings with your order.

3.  Applebee’s has a buy-one-get-one deal if you order through their app and use the code “WINGDAY24″.

4.  Popeyes has a buy-one-get-one deal.  Buy six wings and get another six for $1.

5.  Hooters has a similar deal, but you better be hungry.  Buy 10 wings, and get another 10 for free.

