It’s National Bologna Day

How often do you eat it?

Man threatens clerk with butcher knife, tells police to take him to prison so he can eat bologna sandwich FILE PHOTO: An Arizona man threatened a gas station clerk with a butcher knife and when he was arrested, told investigators to take him to jail so he could eat a bologna sandwich. (BWFolsom/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Axel Lowe

Sometimes this specialty meat is spelled baloney since that’s how many people pronounce it. However, the more common spelling is Bologna. That’s because it originated in the city of Bologna, Italy. This type of sausage is similar to the Italian mortadella. The finely ground pork or beef sausage or a combination is smoked and cured. In Italy, bologna includes a variety of spices not found in American bologna. In fact, in the United States,regulations require American bologna to be finely ground and without visible lard pieces. It hardly resembles anything found in Italy. It can also be made from chicken, turkey, venison, or soy protein.

