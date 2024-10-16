Healthiest Halloween candies

I admit, I don’t care about how “healthy” my Halloween candy is, I just like to overdose on the sugar. But dietitians have released a list of healthiest candies.
Halloween Candy Ranked from Most to Least Healthy
1. Jolly Ranchers
2. Salt Water Taffy
3. Blow Pops and Hot Tamales (tied)
5. Swedish Fish and Tootsie Pops (tied)
7. Candy Corn
8. Dubble Bubble Gum
9. Butterfinger and Sour Patch Kids (tied)
11. Lemonhead
12. Starburst
13. Almond Joy and Kit Kat (tied)
15. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
16. Hershey’s Mini Bars
17. Hershey’s Kisses
18. M&M’s
19. Skittles
20. Milky Way
21. Snickers
22. Twix
23. 3 Musketeers