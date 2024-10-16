Healthiest Halloween candies

I admit, I don’t care about how “healthy” my Halloween candy is, I just like to overdose on the sugar. But dietitians have released a list of healthiest candies.





Halloween Candy Ranked from Most to Least Healthy

1. Jolly Ranchers

2. Salt Water Taffy

3. Blow Pops and Hot Tamales (tied)

5. Swedish Fish and Tootsie Pops (tied)

7. Candy Corn

8. Dubble Bubble Gum

9. Butterfinger and Sour Patch Kids (tied)

11. Lemonhead

12. Starburst

13. Almond Joy and Kit Kat (tied)

15. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

16. Hershey’s Mini Bars

17. Hershey’s Kisses

18. M&M’s

19. Skittles

20. Milky Way

21. Snickers

22. Twix

23. 3 Musketeers