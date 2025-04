Eddie Murphy has been making me laugh for 4 decades, my 5 favorite Eddie movies are (from good to the best) -

Dolemite Is My Name - I loved this real life story about Rudy Ray Moore.

Coming To America stands the test of time.

Trading Places with Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis is still great.

48 Hours, Eddie and Nick Nolte what a pair!

Beverly Hills Cop, nothing beats the original, and what a name, AXEL!