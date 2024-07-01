Happy Anniversary to the Walkman

Now everyone carries music with them on their phones. But before that portable music was limited to portable radios until Sony gave us the Walkman. It boosted sales of Cassettes and helped aid the art of Mixtapes. I had a Discman, but no matter what you did it skipped and was bulky. Once my brother got tired of his Walkman, i scooped it up my myself and used it well into college. Making the perfect playlist from CDs taping them on a cassette was easier then lugging around my CD collection. Happy 45th Anniversary Walkman, without you we might have never had the MP3 player or iPod.