Happy 43rd Birthday MTV....

MTV Cannes Party 2003 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: (U.K. NEWSPAPERS OUT) MTV logo is seen at the MTV/T3 party at Pierre Cardin's Villa during 56th International Cannes Film Festival 2003 on May 17, 2003 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images) (Steve Finn/Getty Images)

Today is the anniversary of the launch of MTV, 43 years ago. We didn’t have cable back in 1981, I got my videos from Friday Night Videos for a few years. Eventually our neighborhood got cable and I instantly fell in love with the network. Who was your all time favorite host? What was your all time favorite video? I’ll go first - Riki Rachtman and Home Sweet Home. Jesse Camp was a close second, I loved his oddities, but Riki is my favorite host and that Home Sweet Home video was my all time favorite. Happy 43rd Bday MTV, thanks for 17 years of great music.

On Saturday, August 1, 1981, at 12:01 a.m. eastern, MTV was launched with the words “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll”, spoken by John Lack and played over footage of the space shuttle Columbia and the launch of Apollo 11. The words were followed by the original MTV theme song, a tune composed by Jonathan Elias and John Petersen. The first video was The Buggles Video Killed The Radio Star.

28 MTV VJ’s, where are they now?

https://ew.com/gallery/18-mtv-vjs-where-are-they-now/

Axel Lowe