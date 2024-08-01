Greatest videos ever...

MTV Cannes Party 2003 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: (U.K. NEWSPAPERS OUT) MTV logo is seen at the MTV/T3 party at Pierre Cardin's Villa during 56th International Cannes Film Festival 2003 on May 17, 2003 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images) (Steve Finn/Getty Images)

Today is the 43rd anniversary of the launch of MTV. There was no cable in our home growing up, so I had to watch it at friends’ houses. It felt so taboo. I loved learning the dance moves, seeing all the crazy fashion and just figuring out what the song was actually about. Recently music “experts” released their list of Greatest Music Videos of All Time. What is your favorite?





1. “Thriller” Michael Jackson (1983)

2. “Sledgehammer” Peter Gabriel (1986)

3. “Take On Me” A-Ha (1985)

4. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Nirvana (1991)

5. “Like A Prayer” Madonna (1989)