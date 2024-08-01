Greatest videos ever...

Today is the 43rd anniversary of the launch of MTV. There was no cable in our home growing up, so I had to watch it at friends’ houses. It felt so taboo. I loved learning the dance moves, seeing all the crazy fashion and just figuring out what the song was actually about. Recently music “experts” released their list of Greatest Music Videos of All Time. What is your favorite?
1. “Thriller” Michael Jackson (1983)
2. “Sledgehammer” Peter Gabriel (1986)
3. “Take On Me” A-Ha (1985)
4. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Nirvana (1991)
5. “Like A Prayer” Madonna (1989)