The Great White settlement payout is interesting....

Jack Russell had one of the greatest voices of the 80′s. After the Station fire that killed 100 concertgoers, he was never the same. Luckily, there was a huge civil payout to the victims families. Pretty interesting to see who contributed. It cost Jack a million dollars....





The Station nightclub fire occurred on the evening of February 20, 2003, in Rhode Island. Jack Russel’s Great White, not the original band, went on at 11p, pyro caught the ceiling on fire and the rest is tragic.

Of the 462 people in the building for the concert, 100 were killed, 230 were injured

Civil settlements

As of September 2008, at least $115 million in settlement agreements had been paid, or offered, to the victims or their families by various defendants: