'God of War' series starts production, shares first-look photo

Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus on the set of 'God of War.' (Leah Gallo/Prime Video)

Prime Video has released its first look at its upcoming God of War series.

Additionally, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have announced that production on the new series has begun. The first photo from the show's set has also been released. It features stars Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson in character as Kratos and Atreus.

God of War is based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. It has already received a two-season order from the streamer.

Hurst previously played Thor in the Playstation game God of War Ragnarök and already has established familiarity with the franchise.

The storyline for the upcoming series follows "father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye," according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. "Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

Also starring in the show are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

