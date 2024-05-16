Glen Powell’s parents troll him on red carpet at 'Hit Man' premiere

Our parents tend to be our biggest fans, but in the case of Glen Powell, his prefer to keep him humble.

While on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film, Hit Man, on Wednesday, May 15, Powell posed for pictures in front of his parents, who both held up playfully trolling signs behind him.

His mom, Cyndy Powell, held up a sign that read, "STOP TRYING TO MAKE GLEN POWELL HAPPEN," while his dad, Glen Powell Sr., carried a sign that read, "IT'S NEVER GONNA HAPPEN."

Powell made sure to give his reaction to his parents’ prank, which he described as coming from the mean tweets they’d read about him.

"Well, my family — always my mom and my dad — are known for kind of trolling me a bit," Powell told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't read tweets, but my parents read tweets — so if you're talking s***, know that my parents are reading those tweets."

So, how did Powell really feel about all the trolling?

“They thought that was going to be a funny idea, so I loved it," Powell continued. "Even though they troll me, they support me in every in every way.”

Hit Man's director Richard Linklater also showed support for the actor. He declared that this will be a big year for Powell, who also stars in the upcoming summer release Twisters.

“It's Glen's night, it's Glen's summer it seems,” Linklater said. “Might be the year of Glen.”

Hit Man will have a limited theatrical release starting May 24. It streams Friday, June 7, on Netflix.

