Are you a fan of reality programming on TV? What are your favorite shows? The only ones I’ve seen on this list are Family Feud, Shark Tank & Survivor. Where are my HGTV shows?!





AMERICA’S TOP FAVORITE REALITY TV SHOWS

“America’s Got Talent” – 42%

“American Idol” – 33%

“Family Feud” – 31%

“Catfish” – 29%

“90 Day Fiancé” series – 28%

“Hell’s Kitchen” – 27%

“The Voice” – 27%

“Shark Tank” – 25%

“Pawn Stars” – 22%

“Impractical Jokers” – 22%

“Judge Judy” – 21%

“The Masked Singer” – 21%

“Survivor” – 21%

“60 Days In” – 21%

“1,000 lb Sisters” – 20%

“Master Chef” – 20%

“Dancing With the Stars” – 20%

“Real Housewives” series – 20%

“My 600 lb Life” – 20%

“The Kardashians” – 20%

“American Ninja Warrior” – 20%

“Big Brother” – 19%

“Storage Wars” – 19%

“Dr. Pimple Popper” – 19%

“The Bachelor” – 17%

“The Bachelorette” – 17%

“Chopped” – 17%

“Top Chef” – 17%

“Naked and Afraid” – 17%

“Love Island” – 16%



