Are you a fan of reality programming on TV? What are your favorite shows? The only ones I’ve seen on this list are Family Feud, Shark Tank & Survivor. Where are my HGTV shows?!
AMERICA’S TOP FAVORITE REALITY TV SHOWS
“America’s Got Talent” – 42%
“American Idol” – 33%
“Family Feud” – 31%
“Catfish” – 29%
“90 Day Fiancé” series – 28%
“Hell’s Kitchen” – 27%
“The Voice” – 27%
“Shark Tank” – 25%
“Pawn Stars” – 22%
“Impractical Jokers” – 22%
“Judge Judy” – 21%
“The Masked Singer” – 21%
“Survivor” – 21%
“60 Days In” – 21%
“1,000 lb Sisters” – 20%
“Master Chef” – 20%
“Dancing With the Stars” – 20%
“Real Housewives” series – 20%
“My 600 lb Life” – 20%
“The Kardashians” – 20%
“American Ninja Warrior” – 20%
“Big Brother” – 19%
“Storage Wars” – 19%
“Dr. Pimple Popper” – 19%
“The Bachelor” – 17%
“The Bachelorette” – 17%
“Chopped” – 17%
“Top Chef” – 17%
“Naked and Afraid” – 17%
“Love Island” – 16%