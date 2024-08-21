Falcons quarterback playlist

NFL: Atlanta Falcons OTA Jun 3, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) shown in action on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training facility. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Debra Green

The Atlanta Falcons will debut a new quarterback this season. Kirk Cousins recently shared his practice playlist. We totally could have been concert buddies...


Jimmy Eat World - The Middle

All-American Rejects - Move Along

Green Day - Holiday

Fountains of Wayne - Stacy’s Mom

blink-182 - All the Small Things

Good Charlotte - The Anthem

The Killers - Mr. Brightside

Gym Class Heroes - StereoHearts

Foo Fighters - Best of You

Good Charlotte - Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous

Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We’re Goin Down

All-American Rejects - Dirty Little Secret

Maroon 5 - This Love

The Killers - Somebody Told Me

All Time Love - Dear Maria, Count Me In

3 Doors Down - Kryptonite

Yellowcard - Ocean Avenue

