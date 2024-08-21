Falcons quarterback playlist

The Atlanta Falcons will debut a new quarterback this season. Kirk Cousins recently shared his practice playlist. We totally could have been concert buddies...
Jimmy Eat World - The Middle
All-American Rejects - Move Along
Green Day - Holiday
Fountains of Wayne - Stacy’s Mom
blink-182 - All the Small Things
Good Charlotte - The Anthem
The Killers - Mr. Brightside
Gym Class Heroes - StereoHearts
Foo Fighters - Best of You
Good Charlotte - Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous
Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We’re Goin Down
All-American Rejects - Dirty Little Secret
Maroon 5 - This Love
The Killers - Somebody Told Me
All Time Love - Dear Maria, Count Me In
3 Doors Down - Kryptonite
Yellowcard - Ocean Avenue