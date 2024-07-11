Ex Chili Peppers guitarist being sued in manslaughter case....

This is horrible all the way around! I feel bad for the man who lost his life and for Josh, former guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, this was an accident. First, what a great thing that happened to Josh Klinghoffer, he was the Chili Pepper’s guitar tech until John Frusciante decided to leave the band. When that happened, Josh got the gig, he recorded an album with the Peppers and toured for 2 years. Then, Frusciante wanted to come back, so Josh was out. The good news for Josh, he made some bank, he’s worth 10 million! Looks the the family of the victim wants some of that....
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Slapped With Wrongful Death Suit
- Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been sued for wrongful death in connection with a March accident that left a pedestrian dead.
- The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by the family of 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, claims Klinghoffer was on his phone when he made a left turn and hit Sanchez. It includes a photo that appears to show the musician on his phone. “Mr. Klinghoffer should be arrested and prosecuted for homicide,” says attorney Nick Rowley. “We have a video of him on his cell phone at the time he hit and killed Israel Sanchez, a loving father, in a crosswalk.”
- In response to the lawsuit, Klinghoffer’s attorney Andrew Brettler says, “It was a tragic accident. After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. Obviously, he’s cooperating with the police.”