Ex Chili Peppers guitarist being sued in manslaughter case....

This is horrible all the way around! I feel bad for the man who lost his life and for Josh, former guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, this was an accident. First, what a great thing that happened to Josh Klinghoffer, he was the Chili Pepper’s guitar tech until John Frusciante decided to leave the band. When that happened, Josh got the gig, he recorded an album with the Peppers and toured for 2 years. Then, Frusciante wanted to come back, so Josh was out. The good news for Josh, he made some bank, he’s worth 10 million! Looks the the family of the victim wants some of that....

Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Slapped With Wrongful Death Suit