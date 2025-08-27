Elizabeth Banks to play Karen Read in limited series Prime Video is developing

The upcoming show will star Banks in the lead role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Banks will also executive produce through her own Brownstone Productions.
Prime Video is developing the potential limited series, which comes from Warner Bros. Television, and The Sex Lives of College Girls showrunner and writer Justin Noble.
It will be based on the podcast Karen, which comes from Law & Crime and Wondery.
Read and her defense attorney, Alan Jackson, have signed a different deal and will develop a scripted version of her case with LBI Entertainment, the company that produced the 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon.
