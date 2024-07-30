Do you play the lottery? If so you might be a winner today

Bowler Samuels holds his Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing at Bodie's convenience store on 13th Street in Augusta, Ga.. The Powerball lottery jackpot is expected to be over $500 million. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

Bowler Samuels holds his Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing at Bodie's convenience store on 13th Street in Augusta, Ga.. The Powerball lottery jackpot is expected to be over $500 million. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

ATLANTA — Someone in Georgia is waking up $1 million richer on Tuesday.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers in the Powerball drawing on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 11, 27, 30, 33 and 14 with a Powerball of 16.

This is the second big winner in Georgia within the last week. One ticket matched all five numbers and a multiplier of two in the July 25 Powerball drawing.

Wednesday’s winner, who lives in Powder Springs, purchased the ticket via the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Two other $1 million tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night, but no one matched the red Powerball number. The jackpot now grows to over $154 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot meanwhile is up to $331 million for Tuesday night.