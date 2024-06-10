Did you go to The Rolling Stones concert on Friday night?

Here’s what you missed if you were not there

The Rolling Stones Orlando - Mick Jagger & Chanel Haynes "Gimme Shelter" (Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra )

By English Nick

Mick Jagger and company chose “Sweet Virginia” from the shortlist of fan-chosen options, which this time included “Rocks Off,” “Wild Horses” and “Let It Bleed.” Later, after Keith Richards’ usual stint on lead vocals for “Tell Me Straight” and “Little T&A,” the guitarist stayed at the mic for the night’s second debut, “Happy.”

Videos of both performances, along with the complete set list, can be seen below.

The last time “Sweet Virginia” played a significant role on a Stones tour was in 2019 – they performed it 10 times that year. It’s usually only made one or two performances per year since the turn of the century.

Similarly, “Happy” was once a regular feature on the road, with dozens of inclusions during the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, but it’s been more of a rarity since then, with three plays in 2021 and seven in 2022.


