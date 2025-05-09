Demi Moore, Colman Domingo lead 'Strange Arrivals,' based on alien abduction case

Demi Moore and Colman Domingo are teaming up for a new film.

The duo will star in the upcoming Roger Ross Williams-directed film Strange Arrivals, production company See-Saw Films announced Friday.

According to Deadline, the film is inspired by the true story of Betty and Barney Hill, an interracial couple who claimed they were abducted by extraterrestrials in 1961, on their way back from a trip to Niagara Falls.

Williams took to Instagram on Friday to share the news about Strange Arrivals, writing in the caption that he was "so thrilled to be working with @see_saw_films on my second feature film, led by the incredible @kingofbingo and the phenomenal @demimoore."

"I couldn't have asked for two more extraordinary actors," he continued.

Williams praised Jane Anderson, the screenwriter for the project, and called her script "masterful," saying he "fell in love" with it the first time he read it.

"She has brilliantly woven together history, science fiction, and a tragic love story," he added. "I couldn't be in better hands than with producers Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Samantha Lang, and Anne Carey."

Williams also revealed that the film is based off "a wonderful podcast" of the same name by Toby Ball.

Moore and Domingo were both nominated for Academy Awards earlier this year.

Moore was nominated for best actress for her performance in The Substance, while Domingo was nominated for best actor for his role in Sing Sing.

Domingo was also nominated in 2024 for the same category, for his role in Rustin.

Good Morning America has reached out to Domingo and Moore for comment on the upcoming film.

