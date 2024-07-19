The Dead Get Honored

Francis Ford Coppola, Grateful Dead; Bonnie Raitt, Arturo Sandova and the Apollo in a composite photo

Kennedy Center Honors Francis Ford Coppola, Grateful Dead; Bonnie Raitt, Arturo Sandova and the Apollo are the Kennedy Center Honorees for 2024. ((L-R) Pascal Le Segretain, Ed Perlstein/Redferns, Larry Busacca for NARAS, Frank Micelotta, Chris Hondros/get)

By Debra Green

The latest round of Kennedy Center Honors have been announced and look who made the cut! The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made an impact on the cultural life of the nation and continue to have an influence on generations. Although it started in 1978 musical groups didn’t get recognized until 2008, before that it was just individuals. Here are all the rockers that have been honored so far:

Paul Simon (2002)

Tina Turner (2005)

Smokey Robinson (2006)

Diana Ross (2007)

Brian Wilson (2007)

The Who (2008)

Led Zeppelin (2012)

Eagles (2016)

Earth, Wind & Fire (2019)

U2 (2022)

The Grateful Dead (2024)

