Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters admits to fathering a child out of wedlock

Through the years INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Musician Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Forum on September 21, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Dave Grohl, founder and lead singer of the Foo Fighters announced Tuesday afternoon on social media he has a daughter of out wedlock.

He revealed the news via a post on Instagram and deactivated the commenting function.

Grohl states he will not reveal the identity of the woman and the baby, but he will be involved in her life “as a loving and supportive parent”.

He has three daughters with his wife, Jordyn Blum; Violet, 18; Harper, 15; and Ophelia, 10.

Blum and Grohl have been married since 2023. It was Grohl’s second marriage and Blum’s first.





