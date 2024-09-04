Come ride with me for a great cause this Saturday

Tribute in Light Tested in New York City JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 4: A passing helicopter creates a cross through the beams of the Tribute in Light as it is tested over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City as the moon rises on September 4, 2020 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

NOW LESS THAN ONE WEEK OUT…

Weather forecasts for Saturday are looking good. But, this is Georgia and that could change so PLEASE make sure to check back here and on our Facebook page for updated information.

You can pre-register by CLICKING HERE. Everyone who pre-registers is guaranteed a special gift from the ride. It will also make it easier for you on the day of the event as you will not have to stand in line and fill out the liability waiver form.

Make sure to check out our Facebook page for daily updated information. www.facebook.com/911memorialrideatl

We ask that you keep the ride in your prayers, asking God to grant us a warm, sunny day with no rain. We want this year’s ride to be the most successful yet so we can provide even more funds to both T2T and the family of Deputy Cunningham. Also, as you likely know, we lost another Deputy (Taylor Bristow) in Carroll County. Make sure you check back after the 9/11 Memorial Ride is over because we are going to plan another ride to support Deputy Bristow.

Please make sure to visit the links below and purchase a t-shirt or wristband in support of Deputy Cunningham. Every single dollar raised will be donated to his family.

CARROLL COUNTY DEPUTY TAYLOR BRISTOW KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY

Georgia has lost another LEO in the line of duty. Carroll County Sheriff Office Investigator Taylor Bristow was killed while serving a GBI warrant. He served with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for six years. His colleagues said he was most passionate about working cases that involved children and animal abuse. Bristow, 30, of Carrollton, Georgia, “passed away as a hero in the line of duty on Friday, August 23, 2024,” CCSO officials said. Deputy Bristow is survived by his wife and two children.

You can donate to the fund for his family through Carroll County by CLICKING HERE, or through the 9/11 Memorial Ride by CLICKING HERE.

If we collect enough money through donations at the ride, registrations, raffle tickets, etc., we will also be assisting the family of Deputy Bristow. If need be, we will work to hold another ride likely in October.

PAULDING COUNTY DEPUTY KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY

On Saturday, August 17th, Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute call. Deputy Cunningham joined the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department in 2020 and leaves behind two children. This year’s 9/11 Memorial Ride will be sharing proceeds raised with the family of Deputy Cunningham along with the donation to Tunnel To Towers.

We are providing links to the Paulding County Public Safety donations page, along with some links to purchase bracelets and t-shirts as fund-raising efforts for Deputy Cunningham’s family. All money raised will go to the family.

DONATION LINK – CLICK HERE

BRACELET LINK – CLICK HERE

T-SHIRT LINK – CLICK HERE

The ride this year will be dedicated to Deputy Cunningham.

If you would like to receive information as it is updated, please join our mailing list by CLICKING HERE.