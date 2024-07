TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH40-ENG-SVK TOPSHOT - England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham celebrates with England's forward #09 Harry Kane after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between England and Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 30, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Today at 3pm England take on the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi final.

Winner takes on Spain in the final on Sunday, loser goes home.

I’ll be watching the game at The Brewhouse in Litlle Five Points, come join me.

Come on England!!!!!!!!!!