Chris and Rich Robinson talk about their encounter with Aerosmith (1990)

Chris and Rich Robinson talk about their encounter with Aerosmith in 1990 Chris and Rich Robinson talk to Kaedy about their love of Aerosmith, and about how their debut album had just given them a great Christmas present!

By Kaedy Kiely

The Black Crowes were to play with Aerosmith this month before the tour was, sadly, canceled. Happily, The Black Crowes are still out on the road! I found this piece of interview I did with my 96 Rock cohort, Beth Kepple, from December of 1990, the year the Crowes first album “Shake Your Moneymaker” was released. Chris and Rich Robinson talk about their love of Aerosmith, and about how their debut album had just given them a great Christmas present! xoxo

0
Comments on this article
Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!