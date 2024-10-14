Chris and Rich Robinson talk about their encounter with Aerosmith (1990)

Chris and Rich Robinson talk about their encounter with Aerosmith in 1990 Chris and Rich Robinson talk to Kaedy about their love of Aerosmith, and about how their debut album had just given them a great Christmas present!

The Black Crowes were to play with Aerosmith this month before the tour was, sadly, canceled. Happily, The Black Crowes are still out on the road! I found this piece of interview I did with my 96 Rock cohort, Beth Kepple, from December of 1990, the year the Crowes first album “Shake Your Moneymaker” was released. Chris and Rich Robinson talk about their love of Aerosmith, and about how their debut album had just given them a great Christmas present! xoxo