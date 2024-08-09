Most iconic guitars

Cheap Trick Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 16, 2024 Cheap Trick hit the stage in San Antonio for a rockin’ Friday night at the Rodeo! So many great songs, and always a fun show from the guys! Amazing Friday night! (Johnnie Walker)

Rick Nielsen will be honored with a huge guitar sculpture in his home state of Illinois. It will resemble his signature checkerboard guitar and stand outside the entrance of Hard Rock Casino in Rockford. In case you’re wondering Rick Nielsen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois and the founding members of the band were all from Illinois.

What other artists used instantly recognizable guitars? Eddie’s Frankenstrat, Prince’s Symbol, Bo Diddley’s square guitar, ZZ Top’s fuzzy guitars, Gene Simmon’s axe...