Charity auction for dinner with Hetfield

Have you ever imagined having dinner with Metallica frontman James Hetfield?

Well here’s your chance!

A charity auction has been launched for a dinner with Hetfield in Colorado.

Proceeds will support the Adaptive Sports Foundation



According to the rules, the “winner is responsible for the cost of the meal for all present.”



The auction, hosted by the platform Charitybuzz, ends on August 21.







