Charity auction for dinner with Hetfield

- Have you ever imagined having dinner with Metallica frontman James Hetfield?
- Well here’s your chance!
- A charity auction has been launched for a dinner with Hetfield in Colorado.
- Proceeds will support the Adaptive Sports Foundation
- According to the rules, the “winner is responsible for the cost of the meal for all present.”
- The auction, hosted by the platform Charitybuzz, ends on August 21.