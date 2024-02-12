In Brief: 'Abbott Elementary' renewed, 'The Golden Bachelorette' is coming, and more

Just days after its season 3 premiere, ABC has given its Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary a fourth season. Last season the series -- starring Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph -- delivered a 3.56 rating in Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, marking the strongest season average for an ABC comedy since the 2019-2020 season while ranking as the network's No. 1 multiplatform series. Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Hulu ...

On Sunday, February 11, ABC announced the The Golden Bachelor will return for a second season this summer, along with the addition of The Golden Bachelorette to the network's roster this fall. The Golden Bachelor's inaugural season reached 43.4 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing across broadcast and streaming platforms and ranks as the No. 1 new unscripted series this season among Adults 18-49. The show was also ABC's No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu ...

A month after the delayed 2023 Emmy Awards telecast, ABC has announced that the 2024 Emmy Awards will return to the network Sunday, September 15, live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. A host has yet to be announced. Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 17 ...

