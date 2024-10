Brian May FILE PHOTO: Sir Brian May attends the "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration", Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios)

Often i hear “there’s not good new music out there.” I disagree. But if you’re looking for a “new” bands, artists, acts, I always suggest listening to a band your favorite band loves. Brian May of Queen shared his love for the band The Last Dinner Party. I’ve been following them for the past year, and I think they are great. Check them out