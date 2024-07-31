BEST Video games ever?

A person holding an Xbox controller.

XBox FILE PHOTO: Microsoft has raised the price of Xbox Game Pass.

By Debra Green

What video games did you love playing (or still do)? It was a huge deal when my brother used his farm paycheck to bring home a Nintendo! When he would leave, would sneak into this room and master all the games. He didn’t a lot to choose from but beating him at anything was so satisfying. Gamers recently shared their thoughts on BEST Video Games EVER in the existence of video games. Here is what they said, what do you think?

1. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” (2017)

2. “Tetris” (1984)

3. “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” (1998)

4. “Super Mario 64″ (1996)

5. “Red Dead Redemption 2″ (2018)

