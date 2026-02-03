Benedict and Sophie's bath scene teased in new 'Bridgerton' season 4 trailer

Yerin Ha as Sophie and Luke Thompson as Benedict on a 'Bridgerton' season 4 poster. (Netflix)

Make haste, dearest gentle reader, to watch the teaser trailer for part 2 of Bridgerton season 4.

Netflix has shared a new trailer teasing the second half of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek's (Yerin Ha) love story.

Readers of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton books will surely revel over seeing a pivotal bathing scene recreated in the 45-second teaser. The dialogue-free clip finds Benedict and Sophie staring at each other across a bathtub filled with warm, steaming water. A fireplace crackles in the room as the pair embrace, kiss and seemingly prepare to bathe together.

"Allow yourself to sink back in," the video's caption reads.

This fairy-tale fourth season of Bridgerton premiered its first part on Jan. 29. It found Benedict refusing to settle down, before meeting a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball. That woman turned out to be Sophie, a resourceful maid who now works at Bridgerton house after fate brings her back into Benedict's life.

"Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?" the season's official synopsis reads.

Also starring in season 4 are Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Simone Ashley, Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao and Katie Leung.

Part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 arrives on Feb. 26.

