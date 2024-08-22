AXS TV fall concerts

By Debra Green

Couldn’t make it to every concert you wanted to go to? Don’t worry AXS TV brings the music to your home. Check out their fall lineup:

ZZ Top: Live In Texas-Sunday, Sept. 1 at 1pE

Blondie-Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9pE

John Fogerty-Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9pE

Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold-Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1pE

The Eddie Money Tribute Concert-Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1pE

Queen: Live At Wembley-Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9pE

Gary Clark Jr.: Live From The Artists Den-Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 9pE

AC/DC: Live at the River Plate Buenos Aires -Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1pE

Judas Priest: Battle Cry Live at Wacken Festival 2015-Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 9pE

Journey: Live In Houston 1981 - The Escape Tour-Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9p

Def Leppard Hits Vegas -Saturday, Sept. 21 at 1pE

Bon Jovi: Lost Highway - The Concert - Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1pE

Foreigner-Monday, Sept. 23 at 9pE

Robert Plant and the Band of Joy: Live From The Artists Den-Monday, Sept. 23 at 10pE

Ringo Starr with Ben Harper: Live From The Artists Den-Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9pE

Elvis Costello: Live From The Artists Den-Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10pE

Billy Idol In Super Overdrive Live-Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9pE

Stevie Nicks-Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10pE

Tom Petty - Live from Gatorville-Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1pE

Foo Fighters _ Live at Wembley Stadium 2008 - Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1pE

