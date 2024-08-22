AXS TV fall concerts

Coachella fined FILE PHOTO: Music fans attend 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Couldn’t make it to every concert you wanted to go to? Don’t worry AXS TV brings the music to your home. Check out their fall lineup:

ZZ Top: Live In Texas-Sunday, Sept. 1 at 1pE

Blondie-Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9pE

John Fogerty-Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9pE

Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold-Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1pE

The Eddie Money Tribute Concert-Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1pE

Queen: Live At Wembley-Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9pE

Gary Clark Jr.: Live From The Artists Den-Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 9pE

AC/DC: Live at the River Plate Buenos Aires -Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1pE

Judas Priest: Battle Cry Live at Wacken Festival 2015-Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 9pE

Journey: Live In Houston 1981 - The Escape Tour-Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9p

Def Leppard Hits Vegas -Saturday, Sept. 21 at 1pE

Bon Jovi: Lost Highway - The Concert - Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1pE

Foreigner-Monday, Sept. 23 at 9pE

Robert Plant and the Band of Joy: Live From The Artists Den-Monday, Sept. 23 at 10pE

Ringo Starr with Ben Harper: Live From The Artists Den-Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9pE

Elvis Costello: Live From The Artists Den-Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10pE

Billy Idol In Super Overdrive Live-Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9pE

Stevie Nicks-Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10pE

Tom Petty - Live from Gatorville-Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1pE

Foo Fighters _ Live at Wembley Stadium 2008 - Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1pE