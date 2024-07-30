Atlanta Braves games are returning to Xfinity this week

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Jorge Soler #12 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game Six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Are you excited to have the Braves back? Do you feel like you are their good luck charm and that’s the reason they’ve fallen from first place? I’ve only caught a few games over the last 3 months and there are players I know nothing about, I’m excited to get reacquainted!

After a three-month blackout due to a contract dispute between the owners of the Xfinity cable service and Bally Sports, the channel that airs the Braves, games will begin airing again this Thursday when the open a home series against the Marlins.

Axel Lowe