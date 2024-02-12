Arnold Schwarzenegger wins the Super Bowl ... Ad Meter contest

It was State Farm's Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring Super Bowl ad that took the top spot on USA Today's 36th Ad Meter contest.

Rankings for the contest were determined by a panel of judges who weighed in on all 59 commercials that aired during the breaks of Super Bowl 58.

The insurance advertisement features Schwarzenegger paired once again with his Twins co-star Danny DeVito. Throughout the 60-second spot, Schwarzenegger is starring in an action movie as Agent State Farm, who flies a helicopter, rescues puppies and carries a pregnant woman out of a burning home.

The only problem? He can’t pronounce the company’s tagline quite right. “Like a good neighbaaa, State Farm is there,” Schwarzenegger says in the ad.

The State Farm ad scored a 6.68, beating out the Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez-starring Dunkin' ad, which got a 6.52.

The rest of the top five was rounded out by Kia, with an ad score of 6.36; Uber Eats, which got a 6.26; and then the NFL, which got a 6.23.

