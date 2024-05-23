Apple’s 100 Greatest Albums

Late return FILE PHOTO: A record album checked out in 1978 has finally been returned to a Boston library. (filonmar/Getty Images)

Every year someone puts out a list of “Greatest” songs, albums, artists, covers...Apple just dropped their thoughts on Greatest Albums EVER. What do you think? Who’s missing? What’s your top ten?





100. Body Talk - Robyn

99. Hotel California - Eagles

98. ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott

97. Rage Against the Machine - Rage Against the Machine

96. Pure Heroine - Lorde

95. Confessions - USHER

94. Untrue - Burial

93. A Seat at the Table - Solange

92. Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator

91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 - George Michael

90. Back in Black - AC/DC

89. The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) - Lady Gaga

88. I Put A Spell on You - Nina Simone

87. Blue Lines - Massive Attack

86. My Life - Mary J. Blige

85. Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

84. Doggystyle - Snoop Dogg

83. Horses - Patti Smith

82. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ - 50 Cent

81. After the Gold Rush - Neil Young

80. The Marshall Mathers LP - Eminem

79. Norman F*****g Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey

78. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John

77. Like a Prayer - Madonna

76. Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

75. Supa Dupa Fly - Missy Elliot

74. The Downward Spiral - Nine Inch Nails

73. Aja - Steely Dan

72. SOS - SZA

71. Trans-Europe Express - Kraftwerk

70. Straight Outta Compton - N.W.A.

69. Master of Puppets - Metallica

68. Is This It - The Strokes

67. Dummy -Portishead

66. The Queens Is Dead - The Smiths

65. 3 Feet High and Rising - De La Soul

64. Baduizm - Erykah Badu

63. Are You Experienced - The Jimi Hendrix Experience

62. All Eyez on Me - 2Pac

61. Love Deluxe - Sade

60. The Velvet Underground & Nico - The Velvet Underground

59. AM - The Arctic Monkeys

58. (What’s The Story) Morning Glory - Oasis

57. Voodoo - D’Angelo

56. Disintegration - The Cure

55. ANTI - Rihanna

54. A Love Supreme - John Coltrane

53. Exile On Main Street - The Rolling Stones

52. Appetite For Destruction - Guns N’ Roses

51. Sign O’ The Times - Prince

50. Hounds Of Love - Kate Bush

49. The Joshua Tree - U2

48. Paul’s Boutique - The Beastie Boys c

47. Take Care - Drake

46. Exodus - Bob Marley & The Wailers

45. Homogenic - Bjork

44. Innervisions - Stevie Wonder

43. Remain In Light - Talking Heads

42. Control - Janet Jackson

41. Aquemini - Outkast

40. I Never Loved A Man The Way I loved You - Aretha Franklin

39. Illmatic - Nas

38. Tapestry - Carole King

37. Enter The Wu-Tang (38 Chambers) - The Wu-Tang Clan

36. Beyonce - Beyonce

35. London Calling - The Clash

34. It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back - Public Enemy

33. Kid A - Radiohead

32. Ready To Die - The Notorious BIG

31. Jagged Little Pill - Alanis Morissette

30. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? — Billie Eilish

29. The Low End Theory — A Tribe Called Quest

28. The Dark Side of the Moon — Pink Floyd

27. Led Zeppelin II — Led Zeppelin

26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy — Kanye West

25. Kind of Blue — Miles Davis

24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster) — David Bowie

23. Discovery — Daft Punk

22. Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen

21. Revolver — The Beatles

20. Pet Sounds — The Beach Boys

19. The Chronic — Dr. Dre

18. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift

17. What’s Going On — Marvin Gaye

16. Blue — Joni Mitchell

15. 21 — Adele

14. Highway 61 Revisited — Bob Dylan

13. The Blueprint — Jay-Z

12. OK Computer — Radiohead

11. Rumours — Fleetwood Mac

10. Lemonade - Beyoncé

9. Nevermind - Nirvana

8. Back to Black - Amy Winehouse

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city - Kendrick Lamar

6. Songs in the Key of Life - Stevie Wonder

5. Blonde - Frank Ocean

4. Purple Rain - Prince & The Revolution

3. Abbey Road - The Beatles

2. Thriller - Michael Jackson

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill - Lauryn Hill