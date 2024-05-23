Apple’s 100 Greatest Albums

Every year someone puts out a list of “Greatest” songs, albums, artists, covers...Apple just dropped their thoughts on Greatest Albums EVER. What do you think? Who’s missing? What’s your top ten?
100. Body Talk - Robyn
99. Hotel California - Eagles
98. ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott
97. Rage Against the Machine - Rage Against the Machine
96. Pure Heroine - Lorde
95. Confessions - USHER
94. Untrue - Burial
93. A Seat at the Table - Solange
92. Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator
91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 - George Michael
90. Back in Black - AC/DC
89. The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) - Lady Gaga
88. I Put A Spell on You - Nina Simone
87. Blue Lines - Massive Attack
86. My Life - Mary J. Blige
85. Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
84. Doggystyle - Snoop Dogg
83. Horses - Patti Smith
82. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ - 50 Cent
81. After the Gold Rush - Neil Young
80. The Marshall Mathers LP - Eminem
79. Norman F*****g Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey
78. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John
77. Like a Prayer - Madonna
76. Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
75. Supa Dupa Fly - Missy Elliot
74. The Downward Spiral - Nine Inch Nails
73. Aja - Steely Dan
72. SOS - SZA
71. Trans-Europe Express - Kraftwerk
70. Straight Outta Compton - N.W.A.
69. Master of Puppets - Metallica
68. Is This It - The Strokes
67. Dummy -Portishead
66. The Queens Is Dead - The Smiths
65. 3 Feet High and Rising - De La Soul
64. Baduizm - Erykah Badu
63. Are You Experienced - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
62. All Eyez on Me - 2Pac
61. Love Deluxe - Sade
60. The Velvet Underground & Nico - The Velvet Underground
59. AM - The Arctic Monkeys
58. (What’s The Story) Morning Glory - Oasis
57. Voodoo - D’Angelo
56. Disintegration - The Cure
55. ANTI - Rihanna
54. A Love Supreme - John Coltrane
53. Exile On Main Street - The Rolling Stones
52. Appetite For Destruction - Guns N’ Roses
51. Sign O’ The Times - Prince
50. Hounds Of Love - Kate Bush
49. The Joshua Tree - U2
48. Paul’s Boutique - The Beastie Boys c
47. Take Care - Drake
46. Exodus - Bob Marley & The Wailers
45. Homogenic - Bjork
44. Innervisions - Stevie Wonder
43. Remain In Light - Talking Heads
42. Control - Janet Jackson
41. Aquemini - Outkast
40. I Never Loved A Man The Way I loved You - Aretha Franklin
39. Illmatic - Nas
38. Tapestry - Carole King
37. Enter The Wu-Tang (38 Chambers) - The Wu-Tang Clan
36. Beyonce - Beyonce
35. London Calling - The Clash
34. It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back - Public Enemy
33. Kid A - Radiohead
32. Ready To Die - The Notorious BIG
31. Jagged Little Pill - Alanis Morissette
30. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? — Billie Eilish
29. The Low End Theory — A Tribe Called Quest
28. The Dark Side of the Moon — Pink Floyd
27. Led Zeppelin II — Led Zeppelin
26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy — Kanye West
25. Kind of Blue — Miles Davis
24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster) — David Bowie
23. Discovery — Daft Punk
22. Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen
21. Revolver — The Beatles
20. Pet Sounds — The Beach Boys
19. The Chronic — Dr. Dre
18. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift
17. What’s Going On — Marvin Gaye
16. Blue — Joni Mitchell
15. 21 — Adele
14. Highway 61 Revisited — Bob Dylan
13. The Blueprint — Jay-Z
12. OK Computer — Radiohead
11. Rumours — Fleetwood Mac
10. Lemonade - Beyoncé
9. Nevermind - Nirvana
8. Back to Black - Amy Winehouse
7. good kid, m.A.A.d city - Kendrick Lamar
6. Songs in the Key of Life - Stevie Wonder
5. Blonde - Frank Ocean
4. Purple Rain - Prince & The Revolution
3. Abbey Road - The Beatles
2. Thriller - Michael Jackson
1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill - Lauryn Hill