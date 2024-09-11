Americans in these states are having the best...

Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park)

There’s a study and a list for everything. The latest? Which states admit to having the best...adult fun time. Mattress review site NapLab wanted to know which US states are having the best sex, so they asked more than 1,000 Americans to rate their sex life from one to 10. Oklahomans are having the best sex in the country, with an average score of 6.8 out of ten. Kentucky and Texas follow behind, with scores of 6.5 and 6.4, respectively.

Residents of Alaska (2.5), New Mexico (2.7) and Virginia (2.9) have the worst sex lives overall, according to the survey.

On a national level, Americans rate their sex lives a 4.7 out of 10.

