Steven Tyler through the years LONDON - FEBRUARY 19: Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler performs on stage at an exclusive gig to promote 'Hyde Park Calling' at The Hard Rock Cafe on February 19, 2007 in London, England. The event, presented by Hard Rock, is set to take place on June 23 and 24 this year and the band will headline on the second of the two days at their first UK concert date in 8 years. (Photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

There are so many of our favorite rock bands that are disappointing when you see them LIVE these days. With Aerosmith, that wasn’t the case. I’m so bummed we don’t get to see them this one last time. This was their final show where Steven injured his vocal chords, September 9th at the UBS arena in NY. They were still on their A game....

Axel Lowe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3PMXYEPuHU&t=91s