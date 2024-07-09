AC/DC achieves another insane milestone.....

AC/DC 'Rock Or Bust' World Tour Media Call SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 03: AC/DC perform on stage during a media call ahead of their 'Rock or Bust' world tour at ANZ Stadium on November 3, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

People are still buying albums, AC/DC’s Back In Black just received another milestone by crossing the 26 million copies sold level....and that’s only U.S. sales! It’s the 4th biggest selling album ever. #1 is The Eagles Greatest Hits (38 million), #2 MJ’s Thriller (34 million), the Hotel California (26 million). Here’s a list of the other monster albums:

Axel

Led Zep IV - 24 mil

Fleetwood Mac Rumors - 21 mil

GnR Appetite - 18 mil

Journey Greatest Hits - 18 mil

Garth No Fences - 18 mil

Shania Come On Over - 17 mil

Metallica Black Album - 17 mil

Elton Greatest Hits 17 mil

Boston debut - 17 mil

Bruce Springsteen Born In The USA - 17 mil

Bee Gees Saturday Night Fever - 16 mil

Alanis Morissette - 17 mil

Pink Floyd Dark Side - 15 mil



