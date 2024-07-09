AC/DC achieves another insane milestone.....

People are still buying albums, AC/DC’s Back In Black just received another milestone by crossing the 26 million copies sold level....and that’s only U.S. sales! It’s the 4th biggest selling album ever. #1 is The Eagles Greatest Hits (38 million), #2 MJ’s Thriller (34 million), the Hotel California (26 million). Here’s a list of the other monster albums:
Axel
Led Zep IV - 24 mil
Fleetwood Mac Rumors - 21 mil
GnR Appetite - 18 mil
Journey Greatest Hits - 18 mil
Garth No Fences - 18 mil
Shania Come On Over - 17 mil
Metallica Black Album - 17 mil
Elton Greatest Hits 17 mil
Boston debut - 17 mil
Bruce Springsteen Born In The USA - 17 mil
Bee Gees Saturday Night Fever - 16 mil
Alanis Morissette - 17 mil
Pink Floyd Dark Side - 15 mil