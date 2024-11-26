$100 Turkey Payday on 97.1 The River We’ve got $100 Publix gift cards all Thnaksgiving Day on The River

We’ve got ten chances for you to win a $100 Publix Gift Card! Listen to 97.1 The River on Thanksgiving day from 10am til 7:15pm for your chance to win, every hour.

Here’s how you could win from 97.1 The River:

· Listen to 97.1 The River on Thursday, November 28 at 10a, 11a, 12n, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p 6p and 7p.

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky winner every hour will get a $100 Publix Gift Card!