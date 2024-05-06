Vote for your favorite song in The River 500 Memorial Day Countdown!

Vote now for your all-time favorite classic rock song in the Annual River 500 Memorial Day Weekend Countdown and enter for your chance to win these awesome prizes:

XL Big Green Egg Package

XL Big Green Egg Package valued at $2269



Package includes XL Big Green Egg, Integrated Nest & Handler, Acacia wood mates, conveggtor, grid gripper, ash tool, a bag of charcoal, speedilight starters and free delivery & setup*



*Note: Delivery and setup provided only if the winner is within 20-miles of any GSC showroom.

Two great tickets for The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash with Styx and Foreigner at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 17

Thanks to our sponsor The Georgia Spa Company!

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash is presented by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Georgia Spa Company





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/6/2024 5:00am ET – 5/20/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com or on the 97.1 The River Mobile App select The River 500 Memorial Day Countdown! Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about May 21, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive an XL Big Green Egg Package and one (1) pair (2) of tickets to 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash. (ARV: Minimum of $2569.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





