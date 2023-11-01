Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top: Your Chance to Win Four Tickets!

Won’t You Fly High Free Bird? We’ve got your chance to win four great tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top for the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour on September 5, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/1/2023 5:00am – 9/1/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “Lynyrd Skynyrd: Your Chance To Win Four Tickets!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about September 2, 2024 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets to Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top on September 5, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $488.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

