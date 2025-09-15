Lane closures begin on busy Midtown Atlanta roads for sewer project

ATLANTA — Drivers in Midtown should prepare for weeks of traffic disruptions as the city begins a major sewer repair project along 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.

The Department of Watershed Management says crews will remove and replace existing sewer mains to fix defects and increase capacity. Preparations start Monday with partial lane closures on 10th Street between Juniper Street NE and Piedmont Avenue NE. Only one westbound lane will remain open, while eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Juniper and Ponce de Leon Avenue.

By Sept. 17, full lane closures will take effect. The work zone stretches from Peachtree Street NE to just east of Myrtle Street NE on 10th Street, and from 10th Street NE to 961 Piedmont Avenue NE on Piedmont. Crews are scheduled to work Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with closures in place around the clock.

City officials say the project is expected to run through mid-to-late October, weather permitting. Traffic control measures, including signs and detours, will be in place to guide drivers.

Local residents and businesses will still have access to essential services, though alternative parking will be required for vehicles normally left on the street.