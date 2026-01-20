FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Honey (1.20.26)

Talk about a golden opportunity! Here’s a Weimaraner mix who could
easily BEE your new best friend. Meet Honey.
Honey is a one-year-old beauty who has all the best traits of one of the best
dog breeds. Like most Weimaraners, she’s friendly, obedient, great with
kids and other dogs and smart-as-a-whippet. And needless to say, royally
Stunning.
Typical of her coveted “Grey Ghost” lineage, Honey has tons of playful
energy and is bouncy as a ball. She would do best in a home that’s willing
to channel this enthusiasm and keep her engaged with exercise and
enrichment. And here’s the smart part of Honey: she’s already house
trained, crate trained, and knows most commands such as sit, stay and
shake. And her high I.Q-ed-ness is only enhanced by the fact that thanks to
Furkids partner Suburu, Honey comes with three professional training
sessions to help her transition into her new home. Sweet!
Gorgeous Honey is also equipped with a foster-to-adopt option, to make
sure her breed fits your brood. And she’s all ready, set, to go. She’s been
spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and
Vaccinations.
So, beeline over to Furkids and meet this queen-of-a-girl. Spend some time
with Honey and your heart will be a-buzz.
If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!