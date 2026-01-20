FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Honey (1.20.26)

Talk about a golden opportunity! Here’s a Weimaraner mix who could

easily BEE your new best friend. Meet Honey.

Honey is a one-year-old beauty who has all the best traits of one of the best

dog breeds. Like most Weimaraners, she’s friendly, obedient, great with

kids and other dogs and smart-as-a-whippet. And needless to say, royally

Stunning.

Typical of her coveted “Grey Ghost” lineage, Honey has tons of playful

energy and is bouncy as a ball. She would do best in a home that’s willing

to channel this enthusiasm and keep her engaged with exercise and

enrichment. And here’s the smart part of Honey: she’s already house

trained, crate trained, and knows most commands such as sit, stay and

shake. And her high I.Q-ed-ness is only enhanced by the fact that thanks to

Furkids partner Suburu, Honey comes with three professional training

sessions to help her transition into her new home. Sweet!

Gorgeous Honey is also equipped with a foster-to-adopt option, to make

sure her breed fits your brood. And she’s all ready, set, to go. She’s been

spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and

Vaccinations.

So, beeline over to Furkids and meet this queen-of-a-girl. Spend some time

with Honey and your heart will be a-buzz.

If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

