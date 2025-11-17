FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Bubblegum (11.17.25)

Here is a delicious thought that you can really sink your teeth into: How about an adorable, loyal companion who will have you chomping at the bit? Meet Bubblegum!

Holy Bazooka! This is a yummy opportunity you should really unwrap. ‘Da Bubbles (a gorgeous, 62-pound, Anatolian Shepherd mix) came to Furkids as an adorable puppy and was quickly adopted. Recently, she came back to us because the family had to be on a heavy travel schedule and BG didn’t fit into the itinerary. No fault of hers! But her former peeps did great with her: This mere two-year-old is great with kids and other dogs. And housetrained! Plus, she’s such a love! This well-behaved girl is super-sweet and affectionate. Everyone loves Bubblegum! Duh…

This delicious sugary girl is ready for her furever home. Bubblegum has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her preventatives and vaccinations.

So, make an appointment with Furkids and get to know this gorgeous gal. Bubblegum can be a loyal, beautiful addition to your family. And that’s a chance you do not want to blow.

FurKids 11.17.25