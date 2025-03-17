FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Georgia (3.17.25)

Hey, ya’ll! Here is a Poodle (mix) who’s got oodles: She’s crate-trained, well-behaved, sweet and affectionate. She’s absolutely a peach. Meet Georgia!

This beauty of a four-year old ended up with Furkids because her humans got evicted. But talk about grit(s)! Georgia is as resilient as they come and is in the perfect state to become part of a new, stable family. She’s happy and funny. Very energetic. She loves to be outside whether inside or outside the Perimeter. And for Georgia, playing and exercising is always “On Her Mind.”

Georgia is super friendly and loves almost everyone. (She can be slightly man-shy but not with all guys.) She weighs just South of 60 pounds. That said, like most Poodles, she has tons of smarts.

Georgia has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations. This champion of a Dawg just needs a furever home.

You’d be peanuts not to take advantage of this amazing opportunity. Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this Southern Belle. Adopt Georgia and the world will say, “Bless your heart.”

FurKids 3.17.25