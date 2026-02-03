FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Hopper (2.3.26)

Here’s an opportunity that’s truly magical. Because if you want a handsome, young, athletic companion by your side, we can pull a rabbit out of a hat for you. Meet Hopper.

This three-year-old Terrier-Shephard-Bullie mix is just an ideal dog. He is friendly, obedient and super smart. (He learns easily and comes equipped with a few important commands.) And when it comes to fetching, fetching Hopper is leaps and bounds above the rest. Check out his videos at Furkids.org to see what an absolute ball this guy has with a ball.

Sixty-pound Mr. H. is charming. Lively. Hopper’s very cool personality really jumps out at everyone. Don’t believe it? Well, you can see it for yourself because this gem-of-a-boy comes with a foster-to-adopt option, so you can get to know each other before making a final move.

Hopper is great on a leash and springs at any chance to ride shotgun in the car. But when the day is winding down, so does Hopper. He will calmly cuddle and kiss and he just loves people. That said, he needs an only dog home. But you’ll see that’s fine because he’s so wonderful, he will be all the dog you ever need.

Hopper is ready to bounce into his furever home. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his preventatives and vaccinations.

So, spring into action! Make an appointment to come meet Hopper. This amazing fella will make your heart skip a beat.

If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

FurKids 2.3.26

