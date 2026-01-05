FURKIDS DOG OF THE WEEK: Monterey (1.5.26)

Now, this is a minnow-sized girl with a whale of a personality. Meet Monterey!

You don’t have to travel to the coast to spend time with this dramatically scenic (read: CUTE) pup. At just four months old, this package of adorable-ness is waiting at Furkids today. But her wonderful, charming disposition will transport you to another world! She’s great with other dogs, cats and kids. Like most puppies, she’s incredibly playful and entertaining. (And again, can we say, totally endearing. That face! Those eyes!)

But when the fun is exhausted, she is too. Monterey will loyally cuddle by your side. And even at her young age, she is 90% potty trained! Small dog, but BIG smarts!

Sweet Monterey is ready for her life-changing trip to a loving forever home. She’s been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, why not book a ticket to Furkids today and meet this natural wonder of a dog? ‘Lil Monterey is a teeny-tiny gem of a girl. But she has the power to send your heart off a cliff. Mars will send your heart out of this world. And that would be such a wonderful beat.

If you adopt one of the FurKids Pets of the Week, the adoption fee will be partially covered by Shumate Heating and Air!

FurKids 1.5.26

FurKids 1.5.26